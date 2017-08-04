BRIEF-Superior Industries International Q2 loss per share $0.41

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Superior Industries International Inc

* Superior Industries reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.41

* Q2 sales $240.6 million versus $182.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $190.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Superior Industries International Inc sees fy capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $85 million

* Superior Industries International Inc - superior now expects fy net sales to be in range of $1,095 million to $1,115 million

* Superior Industries International Inc - superior now expects fy value-added sales to be in range of $595 million to $615 million

* Superior Industries International Inc sees fy adjusted ebitda is now expected to be in range of $135 million to $145 million