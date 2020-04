BRIEF-Superior Industries International - All Executives Will Take A 20% Reduction In Base Salary From April 1, 2020 Through May 31, 2020

Superior Industries International Inc:

* SUPERIOR ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO NAVIGATE UNCERTAINTY CREATED BY COVID-19

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC - NON-EMPLOYEE BOARD MEMBERS WILL FORGO ALL CASH COMPENSATION FROM APRIL 1, 2020 THROUGH MAY 31, 2020

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL - ALL EXECUTIVES WILL TAKE A 20% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FROM APRIL 1, 2020 THROUGH MAY 31, 2020

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC - MOST OF SUPERIOR’S MANUFACTURING WORKFORCE WILL BE TEMPORARILY LAID OFF IN LINE WITH FACILITY CLOSURES

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC - DISCRETIONARY SPENDING HAS BEEN SUSPENDED

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES - ALL OTHER SALARIED EMPLOYEES WILL TAKE A 20% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FROM APRIL 1, 2020 THROUGH MAY 31, 2020