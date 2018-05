May 16 (Reuters) - Unit Corp:

* UNIT CORP - ON MAY 10, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY THAT IS EQUALLY OWNED BETWEEN CO & SP INVESTOR HOLDINGS, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* UNIT CORP - CREDIT AGREEMENT CREATES 5-YEAR, $200 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AN OPTION TO RAISE CREDIT AMOUNT UP TO $250 MILLION