BRIEF-Superior Plus announces closing of Canwest Propane acquisition
#Market News
September 27, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces closing of Canwest Propane acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp

* Superior Plus announces closing of canwest propane acquisition following receipt of competition bureau clearance

* Superior Plus Corp - expected annual synergies of at least $20 million confirmed

* Superior Plus Corp - ‍maintaining its 2017 AOCF per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.75​

* Superior Plus Corp - ‍2017 AOCF per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.75 does not include any of anticipated synergies from transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

