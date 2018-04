BRIEF-Superior Plus Announces Sale Of U.S. Wholesale And Retail Distillate Assets

April 3 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp :

* SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES SALE OF U.S. WHOLESALE AND RETAIL DISTILLATE ASSETS

* DEAL FOR TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF US$39.8 MILLION

* ASSUMING COMPLETION OF DIVESTITURES, GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OF ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE OF $1.65 TO $1.95​

* UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SUNOCO LP TO SELL WHOLESALE REFINED FUELS BUSINESS & REFINED FUEL TERMINAL ASSETS LOCATED IN NEW YORK

* ‍ASSUMING COMPLETION OF DIVESTITURES, GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OF ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $295 MILLION TO $335 MILLION