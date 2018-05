BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group® Announces Acquisition Of Cid Resources®

May 3 (Reuters) - Superior Uniform Group Inc:

* SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP® ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CID RESOURCES®

* SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC - TO ACQUIRE ALL OF OUTSTANDING STOCK OF CID RESOURCES FOR APPROXIMATELY $88.4 MILLION

* SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS AND OTHER OPERATING RESULTS IN 2018

* SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC - ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

* SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC - EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED FROM $35 MILLION TO $75 MILLION

* SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC - EXISTING LENDER PROVIDED AN ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)