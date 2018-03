March 12 (Reuters) - Supermarket Income Reit Plc:

* AGREED RENT REVIEW ON TESCO BRISTOL SUPERMARKET​

* ‍ANNUAL RENT REVIEW AT TESCO SUPERSTORE IN LIME TREES ROAD, BRISTOL CONCLUDED, RESULTING IN AN RPI INCREASE OF 3.9%​

* ‍RENT TO INCREASE FROM £1,474,006 TO £1,531,191 AS OF MARCH. AFTER REVIEW, ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME OF PORTFOLIO WILL BE £10.8 MILLION​