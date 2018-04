April 25 (Reuters) - Supermarket Income REIT PLC:

* INTENTION TO RAISE UP TO £65 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF UP TO 64.4 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES BY WAY OF PLACING

* ISSUE OF UP TO 64.4 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT 101 PENCE PER NEW ORDINARY SHARE BY WAY OF PLACING AND OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION

* IDENTIFIED THREE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, WITH ONE ASSET CURRENTLY UNDER EXCLUSIVITY AND ANOTHER TWO ASSETS IN ADVANCED DUE DILIGENCE