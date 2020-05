BRIEF-Supermax Posts Qtrly Net Profit 71.1 Mln RGT

May 20 (Reuters) - Supermax Corporation Bhd:

* OUTLOOK TO REMAIN STRONG FOR AT LEAST NEXT 1.5-2 YRS WHILE VACCINE AGAINST COVID-19 IS STILL UNDER DEVELOPMENT

* QTRLY REVENUE 447.2 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 361.2 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 34.6 MILLION RGT

* CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS FAVOUR SUPERMAX GROUP, OUTLOOK EXPECTED TO REMAIN STRONG FOR AT LEAST NEXT 1.5 TO 2 YRS

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC BROUGHT SUPERMAX GROUP BUMPER PROFITS BEGINNING MARCH/APRIL 2020

* SEEING EMERGENCE OF NEW CONSUMERS & NEW CONSUMPTION NOT PREVIOUSLY SEEN POST FOLLOWING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* GLOVE MANUFACTURING DIVISION STRONGLY POSITIONED FOR OPPORTUNITY TO BOOST EARNINGS & EXPEDITE CAPACITY EXPANSION PLANS Source text :bit.ly/3bOnEbu Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)