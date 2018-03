BRIEF-Supermicro Announces Amendment To Credit Facility

March 13 (Reuters) - Super Micro Computer Inc:

* SUPERMICRO ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY

* SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC - ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

* SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC - ‍AMENDMENT REQUIRES THAT CO REFINANCE ITS OBLIGATIONS UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT BY APRIL 20, 2018​

* SUPER MICRO COMPUTER - CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS

* SUPER MICRO COMPUTER- AMENDMENT WAIVES DEFAULT ARISING FROM CO HAVING NOT YET FILED 2017 10-K, QTRLY 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30, DEC 31, 2017

* SUPER MICRO COMPUTER - ‍NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO'S BORROWING CAPACITY​