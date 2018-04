April 5 (Reuters) - Super Micro Computer Inc:

* SUPERMICRO® ANNOUNCES HEARINGS PANEL DATE AND NASDAQ LISTING EXTENSION

* SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC - HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 26, 2018

* SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC - ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT PANEL GRANTED COMPANY'S REQUEST TO EXTEND AUTOMATIC 15-DAY STAY OF SUSPENSION FROM NASDAQ