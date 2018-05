May 3 (Reuters) - Super Micro Computer Inc:

* SUPERMICRO® ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

* SEES Q4 2018 SALES $800 MILLION TO $860 MILLION

* SEES Q3 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48 TO $0.52

* SEES Q3 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28 TO $0.32

* SEES Q3 2018 SALES $785 MILLION TO $795 MILLION