BRIEF-Supernus And Navitor Announce Development And Option Agreement For Orally Active Mtorc1 Activator NV-5138

April 21 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SUPERNUS AND NAVITOR ANNOUNCE DEVELOPMENT AND OPTION AGREEMENT FOR ORALLY ACTIVE MTORC1 ACTIVATOR NV-5138

* SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPANIES TO COLLABORATE ON PHASE II DEVELOPMENT FOR NV-5138 IN DEPRESSION

* SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SUPERNUS RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO LICENSE OR ACQUIRE NV-5138 PRIOR TO INITIATION OF PHASE III CLINICAL PROGRAM

* SUPERNUS - WILL PAY COSTS OF PHASE II DEVELOPMENT UP TO $50 MILLION, PLUS CERTAIN COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH NONCLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, FORMULATION

* SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN EXCHANGE FOR OPTION TO LICENSE OR ACQUIRE NV-5138, NAVITOR WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $25 MILLION

* SUPERNUS - TOTAL PAYMENTS, EXCLUSIVE OF ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON NET SALES OF NV-5138 AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS, HAVE POTENTIAL TO REACH $410 MILLION TO $475 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)