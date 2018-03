BRIEF-Supernus Announces Proposed Private Offering Of $350 Million Of Convertible Senior Notes

March 13 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SUPERNUS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $350 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍INTENDS TO OFFER $350 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​

* SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED​

* SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)