BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals ‍continues to expect enrollment through mid-2018 for SPN-810 phase III clinical trials​

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Supernus provides update on SPN-810 phase III clinical trials

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Continue to expect enrollment through mid-2018 for SPN-810 phase III clinical trials​

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc - Based on predefined criteria for dropping a dose arm, lower dose of 18 mg will be eliminated

* Supernus - Patients to be randomized to either 36 mg dose arm or placebo until predetermined no. Of patients are enrolled without changing size of trials​