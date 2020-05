May 15 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CURRENTLY REVIEWING DETAILS OF NOTICE LETTER FROM APOTEX

* SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INTENDS TO VIGOROUSLY ENFORCE ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS RELATING TO OXTELLAR XR