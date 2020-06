June 26 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS - SUED APOTEX INC. AND APOTEX CORP FOR INFRINGEMENT OF 9 PATENTS COVERING ITS ANTIEPILEPTIC DRUG OXTELLAR XR

* SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS - NINE PATENTS DO NOT EXPIRE UNTIL APRIL 13, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: