March 30 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SUPERNUS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* SPN-812 ADULT TRIAL HAS REACHED APPROXIMATELY 75% OF TARGETED ENROLLMENT

* HAS PUT ON HOLD ADDITIONAL ENROLLMENT TO SPN-812 ADULT TRIAL

* DATA FROM THE TRIAL MAY BE PUSHED OUT BEYOND END OF 2020.

* CONTINUES TO PREPARE FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF SPN-812