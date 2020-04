BRIEF-Supernus To Acquire Cns Portfolio From Us Worldmeds

April 28 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SUPERNUS TO ACQUIRE CNS PORTFOLIO FROM US WORLDMEDS

* SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $300 MILLION, PLUS CASH MILESTONE PAYMENTS UP TO $230 MILLION

* SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - APOMORPHINE INFUSION PUMP NDA SUBMISSION EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2020 WITH POTENTIAL LAUNCH IN H2 2021