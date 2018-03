BRIEF-Supersonic FY Operating Loss Narrows to 9.9 Million Euros

March 13 (Reuters) - SUPERSONIC IMAGINE SA:

* FY OPERATING RESULT OF -EUR 9.9 MILLION, AN IMPROVEMENT OF +3.8%

* FY SALES OF EUR 24.7 MILLION, UP +11% (+13% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES); STRONG SERVICES GROWTH OF+34%​

* FY EBITDA OF -EUR 6.6 MILLION, A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT OF +15.3%

* FY NET LOSS EUR 12.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 10.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍IMPROVEMENT IN FY GROSS MARGIN ON SALES TO 44.9%​

* CONFIDENT TO MEET TARGETS DEFINED AT TIME OF IPO, IN TERMS OF BREAK-EVEN EBITDA IN 2019‍​