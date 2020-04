BRIEF-Supersonic Imagine Doest Not Exclude Supply Disruptions In The Coming Weeks

April 15 (Reuters) - SUPERSONIC IMAGINE SA:

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 19 PERCENT TO 4.9 MILLION EUR

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IT REMAINS DIFFICULT TO ACCURATELY QUANTIFY IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON GROUP’S ACTIVITY FOR CURRENT YEAR

* GROUP CANNOT EXCLUDE SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS IN NEXT FOUR WEEKS

* GROUP HAS ALREADY OBSERVED DECREASE IN ACTIVITY IN FRANCE AND CHINA AND ANTICIPATES A POSSIBLE SLOWDOWN IN ITS ACTIVITY IN UNITED STATES

* GROUP'S CASH POSITION SHOULD ENABLE TO BE IN POSITION TO DEAL WITH UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO EPIDEMIC