BRIEF-Supersonic Imagine FY EBITDA Loss Narrows To EUR 4.9 Million

March 19 (Reuters) - Supersonic Imagine SA:

* FY REVENUE 26.8 MILLION EUR

* FY CASH POSITION OF EUR 6.51 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, IMPACT OF THIS EPIDEMIC ON COMPANY’S 2020 RESULTS IS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT AND QUANTIFY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CASH POSITION OF SUPERSONIC GROUP SHOULD ENABLE GROUP TO BE IN A POSITION TO DEAL WITH UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO CURRENT EPIDEMIC

* FY EBITDA LOSS EUR 4.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CORE OPERATING RESULT LOSS OF EUR 8.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)