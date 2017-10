Sept 12 (Reuters) - SUPERSONIC IMAGINE SA:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 7.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​5.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 GROSS MARGIN EUR 4.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS NOT CHANGING GUIDANCE RELATED TO BREAK EVEN EBITDA IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)