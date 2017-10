Oct 18 (Reuters) - SUPERSONIC IMAGINE SA:

* SUPERSONIC IMAGINE REPORTS SALES GROWTH OF +13% IN Q3 2017 (+16% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY)

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​6.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍OVER FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 SUPERSONIC IMAGINE RECORDED TOTAL REVENUES OF EUR 16.74 MILLION, UP 7%​ Source text: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)