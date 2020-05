BRIEF-Supersonic Imagine Sees No Major Risk Of Supply Chain Disruption

May 26 - SUPERSONIC IMAGINE SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY COMPOSITION OF BUREAU, INFORMATION RELATING TO COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING AND 2020 OUTLOOK

* IT REMAINS DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON GROUP’S ACTIVITY FOR CURRENT YEAR

* SO FAR, HAS SEEN DECLINE IN ACTIVITY IN ITS MAIN MARKETS FRANCE, CHINA AND UNITED STATES

* DELAYS IN SUPPLIER DELIVERIES WERE OBSERVED IN MARCH AND APRIL, BUT NO MAJOR RISK OF SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION

* GROUP’S CASH POSITION SHOULD ENABLE IT TO BE IN POSITION TO DEAL WITH THE UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO CURRENT EPIDEMIC

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: