BRIEF-Supervalu Announces Plans To Exit Farm Fresh Banner

March 14 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc:

* SUPERVALU ANNOUNCES PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER

* SUPERVALU INC - ENTERED INTO THREE SEPARATE AGREEMENTS TO SELL 21 OF ITS 38 FARM FRESH FOOD & PHARMACY STORES FOR ABOUT $43 MILLION

* SUPERVALU INC - ALSO CONTINUING DISCUSSIONS, EXPLORING POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS TO SELL REMAINING FARM FRESH STORES

* SUPERVALU INC - ALSO CONTINUE TO AGGRESSIVELY PURSUE INITIATIVES INCLUDING COST REDUCTION ACROSS COMPANY

* SUPERVALU INC - TRANSACTIONS WERE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY SUPERVALU'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS