BRIEF-Supervalu Confirms Receipt Of Director Nominations From Blackwells Capital

March 22 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc:

* SUPERVALU CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS FROM BLACKWELLS CAPITAL

* SUPERVALU - CONFIRMED BLACKWELLS CAPITAL HAS PROVIDED NOTICE OF ITS INTENTION TO NOMINATE SIX DIRECTOR CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

* SUPERVALU - DO NOT BELIEVE CHANGES TO BOARD PROPOSED BY BLACKWELLS ARE NECESSARY TO ENSURE CONTINUED EXECUTION OF CO’S INITIATIVES

* SUPERVALU INC - ‍BLACKWELLS’ STAKE IS ABOUT 2% OF CO’S SHARES WHEN EXCLUDING OUT-OF—MONEY OPTIONS HELD BY BLACKWELLS​

* SUPERVALU - NOTES BLACKWELLS INTENT TO NOMINATE 3 DIRECTOR CANDIDATES TO BOARD LAST MONTH; BLACKWELLS NOW PROPOSED TO REPLACE 6 OF 9 BOARD MEMBERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)