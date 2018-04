BRIEF-SUPERVALU Q4 Sales $3.59 Billion

April 24 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc:

* SUPERVALU REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $3.59 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.94 BILLION

* ANNOUNCES PURSUING SALE OF ITS SHOP ‘N SAVE AND SHOP ‘N SAVE EAST RETAIL OPERATIONS

* ANNOUNCES SALE LEASEBACK TRANSACTIONS FOR EIGHT DISTRIBUTION CENTERS

* INTRODUCES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK

* QTRLY RETAIL IDENTICAL STORE SALES WERE POSITIVE 0.1 PERCENT

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.64

* CO DETERMINED IT WOULD REVISE ITS DEFINITION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA IN FISCAL 2019

* SEES 2019 TOTAL OPERATING EARNINGS FROM $147 MILLION TO $171 MILLION

* FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $375 MILLION TO $400 MILLION

* RETAIL ID SALES FOR FISCAL 2019 ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO SLIGHTLY POSITIVE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $15.5 BILLION TO $15.7 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: