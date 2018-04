April 27 (Reuters) - Sare SA:

* ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVES INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH HUBSTYLE REGARDING ACQUISITION OF SALES INTELLIGENCE

* ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVES ACQUISITION OF SALES INTELLIGENCE FOR 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS PLUS POTENTIAL EARN OUT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)