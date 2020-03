BRIEF-Supply Network Withdraws Revenue & Profit Guidance Provided On 24th Jan

March 25 (Reuters) - Supply Network Ltd:

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON 24TH JANUARY 2020

* TO DEFER PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 6.5 CENTS FULLY FRANKED THAT WAS DUE TO BE PAID ON 2ND APRIL UNTIL 2ND OCTOBER

* HOLD NORMAL LEVELS OF STOCK; EXPECT POTENTIAL INTERRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY CHAIN FROM OVERSEAS FACTORY CLOSURES TO BE SHORT TERM& IMMATERIAL

* OPERATIONS CLASSIFIED ESSENTIAL SERVICE SO ALL MULTISPARES BRANCHES TO REMAIN OPEN, ALBEIT WITH SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED STAFFING