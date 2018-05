May 8 (Reuters) - Support.com Inc:

* SUPPORT.COM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $16.5 MILLION