Feb 13 (Reuters) - Supreme Cannabis Company Inc:

* SUPREME CANNABIS ANNOUNCES Q2 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATED PLAN FOR ACCELERATED REVENUE GROWTH

* NET REVENUE INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR BY 17% FROM $7.7 MILLION IN Q2 2019 TO $9.1 MILLION IN Q2 2020

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* SUPREME CANNABIS IS WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2020

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.02, REVENUE VIEW C$11.6 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA