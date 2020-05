Supreme Cannabis Company Inc:

* SUPREME CANNABIS ANNOUNCES Q3 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC - NET REVENUE DECREASED MARGINALLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR FROM $10.0 MILLION IN Q3 2019 TO $9.7 MILLION IN Q3 2020

* SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC - QTRLY NET LOSS C$72.3 MILLION VERSUS C$7.1 MILLION