Feb 11 (Reuters) - Supreme Cannabis Company Inc:

* SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC - CORPORATE POSITIONS DECREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 33% AND OPERATIONAL POSITIONS DECREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 13%

* SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC - TOTAL NUMBER OF POSITIONS DECREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 15% ACROSS COMPANY

* SUPREME CANNABIS - EXITED ITS INVESTMENT IN SUPREME HEIGHTS BY EXERCISING ITS RETRACTABLE RIGHTS TO RETURN ALL INVESTMENTS BACK TO CO