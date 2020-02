BRIEF-Supreme Cannabis Says Recreational Sales In Q2 2020 Reached $5.7 Million

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Supreme Cannabis Company Inc:

* SUPREME CANNABIS ANNOUNCES Q2 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND UPDATED PLAN FOR ACCELERATED REVENUE GROWTH

* SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC - REPORTS 17% YEAR-OVER-YEAR NET REVENUE GROWTH

* SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC - RECREATIONAL SALES IN Q2 2020 REACHED $5.7 MILLION

* SUPREME CANNABIS - IN QUARTER, RECREATIONAL SALES IMPACTED BY MARKET CONDITIONS, INCLUDING SLOWER THAN EXPECTED STORE ROLL-OUTS IN KEY CANADIAN PROVINCES

* SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2020

* SUPREME CANNABIS - DURING Q2 , STANDARD EVALUATION OF INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN CARRYING VALUE OF MG HEALTH LESOTHO

* SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC - ENGAGED AN INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED SEARCH FIRM THAT IS IDENTIFYING AND EVALUATING CANDIDATES FOR POSITION OF CEO