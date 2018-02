Feb 26 (Reuters) - Supreme Cannabis Company Inc:

* SUPREME MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN DISTRIBUTION PARTNER AND SECURES SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BLISSCO

* SAYS ‍INVESTMENT GIVES SUPREME A 10% OWNERSHIP STAKE IN BLISSCO​

* SAYS ‍PURSUANT TO INVESTMENT, SUPREME HOLDS AN ABOUT 10.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN BLISSCO​

* SAYS ‍COMPLETED $3 MILLION STRATEGIC EQUITY INVESTMENT IN BLISSCO​