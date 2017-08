July 21 (Reuters) - Supreme Tex Mart Ltd

* Seeks members' nod to remove Ajay Gupta from the office of managing director and director of the company

* Seeks members' nod to remove Gautam Gupta from office of jt. managing director and director of company

* Seeks members' nod to appoint Sanjay Gupta as managing director and director of the company, without remuneration Source text - bit.ly/2ugXXOm Further company coverage: