May 20 (Reuters) - Surface Oncology Inc:

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY AND MERCK TO COLLABORATE ON IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY STUDY EVALUATING SRF617, TARGETING CD39 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN SOLID TUMOR PATIENTS

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC - COMBINATION WILL BE STUDIED AS A COMPONENT OF FIRST-IN-HUMAN PHASE 1/1B STUDY OF SRF617