BRIEF-Surface Oncology Announces $119.5 Million Aggregate Financing

April 18 (Reuters) - Surface Oncology Inc:

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES $119.5 MILLION AGGREGATE FINANCING, CONSISTING OF $108.0 MILLION INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND $11.5 MILLION CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* CONCURRENT SALE OF ADDITIONAL 766,666 SHARES AT INITIAL OFFERING PRICE OF $15.00 PER SHARE, FOR PROCEEDS OF $11.5 MILLION

* PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 7.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $15.00 PER SHARE