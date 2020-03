March 17 (Reuters) - Surface Oncology Inc:

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN CLINICAL TRIAL OF IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CANDIDATE SRF617

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC - EXPECTS TO PROVIDE AN INITIAL CLINICAL UPDATE FROM DOSE ESCALATION PORTION OF SRF617 STUDY BY END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: