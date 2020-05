BRIEF-Surface Oncology- As Of March 31, 2020, Cash, Cash Equivalents And Marketable Securities Were $90.1 Mln

May 12 (Reuters) - Surface Oncology Inc:

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC - AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $90.1 MILLION

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC - REVENUE RECOGNIZED IN THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WAS $38.6 MILLION, COMPARED TO $14.4 MILLION

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC - CONTINUES TO PROJECT THAT CURRENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ARE SUFFICIENT TO FUND COMPANY INTO 2022

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74