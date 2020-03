BRIEF-Surface Oncology Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.57

March 10 (Reuters) - Surface Oncology Inc:

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.57

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.58 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY - FOLLOWING STRATEGIC RESTRUCTURING IMPLEMENTED IN JAN, CURRENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ARE PROJECTED TO FUND CO INTO 2022

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY - AS OF DEC 31, 2019, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $105.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO $158.8 MILLION ON DEC 31, 2018

* SEES INITIAL CLINICAL UPDATES FOR BOTH SRF617 AND SRF388 ANTICIPATED BY END OF 2020

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY - ANTICIPATED MILESTONES UNDER NZV930 COLLABORATION, OTHER POTENTIALLY AVAILABLE CAPITAL WOULD EXTEND CASH RUNWAY INTO H2 2022