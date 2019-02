Feb 4 (Reuters) - Surface Oncology Inc:

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY RETAINS WORLDWIDE RIGHTS FOR ITS FIRST-IN-CLASS ANTIBODY TARGETING IL-27, SRF388

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC - INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) SUBMISSION FOR SRF388 EXPECTED IN Q4 2019

* SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC - NOVARTIS HAS ELECTED TO NOT PURCHASE AN OPTION FOR SRF388 AND AS A RESULT FULL RIGHTS REMAIN WITH SURFACE ONCOLOGY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: