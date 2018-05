May 15 (Reuters) - Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SURFACE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES $20 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING FROM FLYING L PARTNERS

* IMPRIMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - SURFACE PHARMA INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF FINANCING TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOCUSED ON OCULAR SURFACE DISEASE