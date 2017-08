June 7 (Reuters) - Surfstitch Group Ltd

* Received correspondence from Gadens Solicitors threatening to commence a further open class action against company

* Co's position is that filing of second open class action would be an abuse of process, and has responded to gadens on that basis

* Further class action on same basis as class action already commenced against company as notified on 23 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: