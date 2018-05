May 15 (Reuters) - Surge Energy Inc:

* SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES $28.4 MILLION SPARKY CORE AREA ACQUISITION; UPWARD REVISION TO 2018 EXIT GUIDANCE; INCREASE TO DIVIDEND

* SURGE ENERGY INC - REVISING UPWARD COMPANY’S 2018 EXIT PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FROM 16,650 BOEPD TO 17,175 BOEPD

* SURGE ENERGY INC - SPARKY CORE AREA ACQUISITION ACCRETIVE ON ALL KEY DEBT ADJUSTED PER SHARE METRICS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: