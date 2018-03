March 14 (Reuters) - Surge Energy Inc:

* SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; EXCEEDS 2017 PRODUCTION EXIT RATE TARGET; INCREASED ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE BY 40 PERCENT

* SURGE ENERGY INC QTRLY ‍AFFO $0.14 PER SHARE​

* SURGE ENERGY INC - ‍INCREASED OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION OVER 23 PERCENT FROM 10,336 BARRELS PER DAY IN Q4 2016 TO 12,740 BARRELS PER DAY IN Q4 2017​