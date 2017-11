Nov 7 (Reuters) - Surge Energy Inc

* Surge Energy Inc. announces third quarter 2017 results

* Surge Energy Inc - ‍increased oil production 16 percent from 9,807 barrels per day in Q3 2016 to 11,380 barrels per day in Q3 2017​

* Surge Energy Inc qtrly ‍adj FFO per share $0.10​

* Surge Energy - ‍will now be delivering production per share growth of over 24 percent from Q2 2016 to end of Q4 2017​