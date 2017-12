Dec 13 (Reuters) - Surge Energy Inc:

* SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE

* SURGE ENERGY INC - IN 2018 SURGE ANTICIPATES SPENDING $98.75 MILLION OF TOTAL CAPITAL

* SURGE ENERGY - SURGE‘S 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDES ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE GROWTH OF 26 PERCENT OVER 2017 ESTIMATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: