March 23 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc:

* SURGERY PARTNERS INC - DUE TO EVOLVING, UNPREDICTABLE AND UNPRECEDENTED NATURE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CO IS WITHDRAWING ITS FULL-YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK.

* SURGERY PARTNERS INC - ON MAR 18, UNITS DREW DOWN CO'S AVAILABLE CAPACITY UNDER $120.0 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY